When Kunal Kemmu first met mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore in a bathrobe; Lootcase actor recalls 'awkward' experience

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan are considered one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. Despite coming from different backgrounds, they have found happiness together through their love and commitment. In a recent interview, Kunal mentioned that his first meeting with his now mother-in-law, Sharmila Tagore, was awkward as he hadn't had time to change and ended up greeting her in a bathrobe. However, over time, he developed a good bond with the veteran actress.

The Lootcase actor was a guest on a recent episode of In the Ring with Filmfare where he shared some previously unknown instances from his life. Among other stories, Kemmu revealed that it took him some time to warm up to his wife's mother, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, as their initial meetings made him nervous.

Kunal Kemmu had previously met the veteran actress when he worked with his now-wife in the 2009 film 99. But when he met her as Soha's boyfriend for the first time, he was in a bathrobe because he was suddenly informed about her arrival. So, he didn't have time to change, making him uncomfortable about the whole scene.

He said, "That was my first meeting as someone dating Soha. Before that, I met her on the sets of 99 while shooting in a hotel. I was in a bathrobe, and I was not wearing anything else. Sharmila Tagore was coming, and I was in that costume, and I couldn't change, so I was very awkward that time, meeting her in a costume and saying, "Hello, ma'am, how are you?" and all that."

Advertisement

Later, he met the Gulmohar actress in her home. She was elegantly reading a magazine and as Soha's mother, wanted to know more about the actor. As a result she directly began to ask Kunal questions related to his work, background, and more. It soon made the Malang actor anxious as he couldn't read her thoughts. Consequently, he felt the meeting was more like a professional interview than a family meeting.

Over time, they have become comfortable around each other and began to make regular eye contact. In addition, their common interests, such as cooking, have helped grow their relationship.

For the unversed, Kunal tied the knot with Soha on January 25, 2015. They embraced parenthood in 2017 with the birth of their daughter Inaaya Kemmu. The actor often posts pictures of his family vacations and gatherings, which showcase how their relationships have strengthened over the years.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kunal Kemmu REVEALS wife Soha Ali Khan is ‘first person’ to hear his scripts; calls her ‘great sounding board’