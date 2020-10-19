When Kunal Kemmu & Inaaya were busy cleaning 'matar' and Soha Ali Khan snapped this cute dad & daughter moment

Monday Memories: Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya sharing this adorable dad-daughter moment as Soha Ali Khan quietly snaps them is too adorable to miss.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are one of the most followed jodis on social media. From their loved-up photos to doting pictures with daughter Inaaya, the couple often dish out goals on social media. The last few months have been a learning experience for everyone, thanks to the lockdown. It has forced us to stay indoors and while we were at it, celebrities got creative on social media.

Many shared what they were up to and we stumbled upon one such photo which Soha Ali Khan had shared a few months ago which we thought was worth revisiting. The actress, author and mum had quietly snapped husband Kunal and Inaaya cleaning 'matar'. The super cute dad and daughter moment were seen in their casual home outfits as they cleaned green peas. Interestingly, Kunal can also be seen with what looks like a lollipop stick in his mouth.

Sharing the photo back in April, Soha made her caption pun worthy as she wrote, "It’s just a ‘matar’ of time #lockdown #stayhome #staysafe #twopeasinapod @khemster2." Well, the matter of time has now exceeded seven months and restrictions are now slowly easing out in Mumbai.

Check out the photo below:

In a recent viral throwback video, Kunal revealed on The Kapil Sharma Show that he had to once google a certain word while having an argument with Soha Ali Khan. He said, "I was unsure whether to be angry or not. I said, ‘One second.’ I went to the bathroom and googled the word. I felt it was okay to use, and we continued the fight. My vocabulary significantly improved because of her," the actor hilariously revealed.

