When little Kareena Kapoor Khan stopped Amitabh Bachchan and Randhir Kapoor's shoot because of THIS heartwarming reason

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most admired and beloved actresses in Bollywood, and the diva has undoubtedly earned her place in the industry. While we all adore her sassy and classy persona, few know that she was a pampered child. Recently, during a conversation with Hindi Rush, Bollywood critic and author Bhawana Somaaya recalled a funny incident where young Kareena interrupted her father Randhir Kapoor’s movie shoot due to a fight scene.

During a chat with Hindi Rush, Somaaya recalled a funny incident during the shooting of Pukaar. She said that Kareena was sitting on Babita’s lap while a fight scene was being filmed where Amitabh Bachchan had to hit Randhir Kapoor. Kareena saw this and started crying, causing the shoot to come to a halt.

Randhir Kapoor came to console her, but she couldn't stop crying. Amitabh Bachchan even hugged Randhir Kapoor in front of her, but Kareena kept telling him to leave. She was around 2-3 years old at the time.

Helmed by Ramesh Behl, Pukar starring Amitabh Bachchan, Randhir Kapoor, Tina Ambani, Zeenat Aman, and Prem Chopra, among others released in 1983.

In an old chat with Indian Express, Bebo opened up on growing up in a film family, and raising two children with Saif Ali Khan under the constant scrutiny of social media. She also commented on the current paparazzi culture, noting how it has increasingly infiltrated the personal lives of celebrities.

The Crew actress observed that, during her childhood, it was different and more natural. She shared that children back then didn't realize their parents were famous until they were older.

Kareena also mentioned that, with both her parents and later her sister Karisma Kapoor being in films, she often found herself on movie sets.

She shared how watching them act fueled her own dreams of being in the movies. Kareena recalled seeing Karisma working with stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, describing it as a little girl's dream to watch her sister from a distance.

On the work front, Khan will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

