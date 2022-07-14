When lovebirds Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi were spotted having a good time together in Rome in 2010

Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi are currently dating each other. The IPL founder took to his Instagram space some time back and shared quite a few cozy photos with Sen from their vacation in Maldives and Sardinia. He also announced that he is happy to be starting a new life with Sushmita. Now is the perfect time for a throwback to 2010, when the lovebirds were reportedly spotted having a good time together in Rome. Yes, you read that right!

Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi spotted together in Rome

Back in 2010, Sushmita Sen and Lalit K Modi were reportedly spotted together in Florence. As per Mumbai Mirror, the lovebirds were seen together at an upscale boutique in Rome. The two were subsequently seen laughing and strolling around a nearby piazza, celebrating la dolce vita. The former Miss Universe was earlier reportedly staying on the same hotel floor as Modi during IPL matches in Kolkata.

Lalit K Modi’s photos with Sushmita Sen

In the pictures that Lalit K Modi posted on his Instagram space a few hours back, we can see Sushmita and Lalit cosying up in several pictures. In one of the pictures, both of them can be seen seated on a boat as the actress clicks a selfie. Then comes a picture where the two are seated together and Sushmita is flaunting her ring. Later we can see a happy selfie of the two followed by a couple of old pictures of the two. Sharing these pictures, Lalit wrote, “Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. (a slew of emojis). In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GODS GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER (heart face emoji, and kiss emoji).”

