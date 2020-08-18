When M S Dhoni’s daughter Ziva Dhoni turned cynosure of all eyes while cheering for him at IPL matches; PHOTOS

Ahead of IPL 2020, we rounded up a series of photos of Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s daughter, Ziva Dhoni, and her star presence at the IPL matches.

Given that India is a cricket loving nation, fans can’t wait for the new season of the Indian Premiere League to kick-start, and well, they don’t have to wait longer because come September, and cricket fans can sit in the comfort of their homes and enjoy season 13 of the IPL. Although IPL 2020 was to kicks-start on March 29, 2020, however, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it was postponed and now, the tournament will be played between September 19 and November 2020. Also, IPL 2020 will be played in UAE. Now we are sure that IPL 2020 will be a tad different than the previous IPL seasons since due to COVID, there will be no spectators who’ll be allowed to come to the stadium, and cheer for their favourite team. Also, when we talk about IPL, we are always reminded of wives and girlfriends aka WAGs of the cricketers who come to cheer for their husband/boyfriends and the other stars who attend the matches and hoot for their teams. And so, today, we decided to round up a series of photos of another star, who according to us, grabs attention when she cheers for her daddy and ace cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni at IPL matches.

Yes, Dhoni’s family is everyone’s favourite, and his little doll, Ziva Singh Dhoni has made a special place in people’s heart. Ever since we can recall, we have always seen Sakshi Dhoni and Ziva Dhoni coming to the stands to cheer for MS Dhoni, and hoot for CSK all the way, and so today, we bring together photos of Ziva Dhoni from the stadium while enjoying the matches and rooting for daddy Dhoni. For all those who don’t know, Sakshi Dhoni gave birth to Ziva in 2015, in the absence of her husband, MS Dhoni as he was playing for the country, calling it a ‘national duty’. We all know that M S Dhoni enjoys a massive fan following, and you’d be surprised to know that Ziva enjoys a massive fan following too on social media what with various fan pages dedicated to the little munchkin. From photos of Ziva with daddy Dhoni and mom Sakshi to videos of Ziva enjoying with their dogs, Ziva is a social media star, but for all of us, Ziva’s photos while she cheers for daddy Dhoni at the cricket matches is what holds an extra place in our hearts. From clicking selfies with mom at the stadium to posing for photos with players to goofing around with at the stands, take a look at photos of Ziva Dhoni from the stadium. So, here, we bring to you photos of Ziva Dhoni and her photos at the IPL.

Check out the photos here:

