When Madhuri Dixit almost gave up on a film with Amitabh Bachchan as she was asked to shoot scene in a bra

Madhuri Dixit Nene is an actor par excellence. With more than 70 films to her credit, she is one of the most sought-after stars in Bollywood. Her beauty, grace, confidence, and ability to put her foot down when needed have helped her create a niche for herself in the Indian film industry. In a recent interview with Radio Nasha, actor-director Tinnu Anand revealed that Madhuri once almost refused to do a film opposite the legendary Amitabh Bachchan.

Tinnu Anand recalled having an argument with Madhuri Dixit on the first day of shoot

Veteran actor Tinnu Anand has contributed to the rich legacy of Bollywood by directing and producing movies like Major Saab, Shahenshah, and Kaalia, among others. The artist in a recent interview revealed that back in 1989, he signed Amitabh Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit for a film titled Shanakht. It was the first time that the two actors were paired opposite each other. But on the first day of the shoot, he had a verbal spat with the Tezaab actress because she refused to do a scene wearing just a bra.

Talking about it, the actor-director said, “I had narrated the entire sequence to Madhuri and I told her that you have to remove your blouse and for the first time, we should see you in your bra. And I am not going to hide anything behind a haystack or anything. Because you are offering yourself to help a man who is trying to help you. So, it is a very important situation and I want to shoot it on the first day. She said okay.”

Madhuri Dixit refused to wear just a bra for a scene

Despite allegedly agreeing to it, the actress denied doing the scene. She didn’t get out of her dressing room for almost an hour. When Tinnu went to check out the reason for the delay and asked her what was going on. The actress told him, “Tinnu, I don’t want to do this particular scene.” To this, Tinnu replied, “I’m sorry, you have to do this scene.” But Madhuri didn’t budge. He then told her to pack up and say goodbye to the film.

When Amitabh Bachchan arrived, Tinnu informed him about his argument with Madhuri. Being the peacemaker between them, Big B tried to resolve the issue, but in vain. He said, “Let it be. Why are you arguing with her? If she has an objection…’ I said, ‘If she had to object, she should have done it earlier, before signing the film.’”

But despite Madhuri later agreeing to do the scene, the film was shelved after being shot for five days.

Madhuri Dixit’s work front

We last saw Madhuri Dixit in the 2022 web series The Fame Game opposite Sanjay Kapoor. The family drama TV series was produced by Karan Johar.

