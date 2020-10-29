  1. Home
When Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene nailed accent challenge & left the netizens wondering who did it better

During her quarantine days, Madhuri Dixit made a video wherein she took the accent challenge with Dr Shriram. This throwback video is now again doing the rounds on social media.
14772 reads Mumbai Updated: October 29, 2020 07:42 pm
Madhuri Dixit & Dr Shriram NeneWhen Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene nailed accent challenge & left the netizens wondering who did it better
Dhak dhak girl Madhuri Dixit never fails to amuse her fans. From sharing her dance videos to taking up different challenges, the actress makes sure to entertain all. An avid social media user, Madhuri often shares her stunning pictures and dancing videos. Even during her quarantine days with husband Dr Shriram Nene, she made sure to keep her fans updated. During her quarantine days, the actress made a video wherein she took the accent challenge with Dr Shriram. This throwback video is now again doing the rounds on social media.

In the trending video, the Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress was seen saying words in Indian accent, while hubby Shriram pronounced the same words in an American accent. Well, the actress did a pretty good job. While sharing the video on her Instagram, Madhuri wrote, “#AccentChallenge This was so much fun Who do you guys think did better?” Some gave the video thumbs up, while others trolled her.

Check Out Madhuri Dixit’s Post:

What caught everyone's attention in this throwback video is Madhuri's son who could be seen goofing around in the background. On the work front, the actress has given many hits including Tezaab, Dil To Pagal Hai, Hum Aapke Hain Koun among others. She was last seen in Karan Johar’s directorial Kalank. In the film, she played Bahaar Begum for which she received critical appreciation.

