When Madhuri Dixit got emotional after seeing Sushant Singh Rajput’s act on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa; Watch video

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020 as he was found hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai

As we all know, Sushant Singh Rajput started his career as a TV actor before bagging his first Bollywood film in 2012- Kai Po Che. Prior to his stint in Bollywood, Sushant Singh Rajput participated in dance reality show- Jhalak Dikkhlaa Jaa Season 4 with choreographer Shampa, and during one such episode, when Sushant dedicated his performance to his late mother, got emotional watching his performance

Post his demise, the video from the reality show has gone viral on social media and in the said video, we can see Madhuri Dixit praising Sushant as she tells him that his mother would be proud of him, and we can see Sushant teary-eyed. Also, in the video, Madhuri Dixit tells Sushant that although she is lucky that her parents are alive but Madhuri tells Sushant that she can totally understand his pain. Post Sushant’s demise, his team released an official statement that read, “It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.”

Also, as per a report in ANI, the provisional postmortem reports of Sushant have been submitted by doctors at the Bandra Police Station as three doctors conducted the autopsy of the actor and reports suggest that the provisional cause of death is asphyxia due to hanging. As for Angrezi Medium actor Irrfan, he died in the month of April after battling a rare form of cancer for around two years.

