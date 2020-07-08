When Madhuri Dixit revealed Akshay Kumar used to steal watches from people without them knowing

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Good Newwz and next, he will be seen in Laxmmi Bomb which will witness a digital release. Read on!

and have shared screen space in a couple of films such as Aarzoo, Dil Toh Pagal Hain and others, and fans have always loved their jodi. Now, having spent a lot of time on set together, we are sure that they are well aware of each other’s likes, dislikes, moods and such stuff and during a recent interview, this Dhak Dhak girl revealed that used to steal watches. That’s right!

We all know that Akshay Kumar is a prankster as a lot of his co-stars have revealed the same in the past, and little did we know that Akshay Kumar used to steal watches. That’s right! Well, during a recent interview, Madhuri Dixit revealed that one thing that has not changed about Akshay Kumar over the years is the fact that he steals watches as she said, “He steals watches from people without them knowing. He does it so well. It's amazing.”

On the work front, Akshay Kumar recently shared new posters of his upcoming film- Laxmmi Bomb co-starring Kiara Advani and due to the novel Coronavirus pandemic, the makers of Laxmmi Bomb have decided that the film will release digitally on Disney+ Hotstar. Talking about Laxmmi Bomb, the film is the official remake of south hit Kanchana and it is a horror comedy that is being helmed by the director of the original, Raghava Lawrence.

