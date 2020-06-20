When Mahesh Bhatt was unapologetic about the world slamming him & Rhea Chakraborty over their viral pictures

Mahesh Bhatt and Rhea Chakraborty's controversy began in 2018 when the actress shared a few pictures with him on social media. Here is what the filmmaker had to say about the same.

While Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic death has created a huge uproar on social media, there is another debate that has been going on among the Twitterati as of now which is related to the late actor’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. Netizens have been lashing out at the actress to post Sushant’s demise and this has called for a two-year-old controversy from 2018 that has now become rife on social media again.

It so happened that Rhea had shared a few heartwarming pictures with Mahesh Bhatt that instantly went viral on social media. This did not go well with the netizens and they mercilessly trolled the director-actress duo. In an exclusive conversation with media persons, Mahesh Bhatt who helmed Rhea’s movie Jalebi unapologetically stated that he cannot blame the world for the way it thinks. Not only that but the Sadak 2 director also called out the perverse & diseased minds who compared him with Rhea.

In the same exclusive interview with ETimes, Bhatt said that he asked Rhea not to be ashamed and that it should be the trolls who should feel the same. In another interview, Rhea Chakraborty was heard praising Mahesh Bhatt stating that he is an energetic person and that he practices what he preaches. As per reports, Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty were planning to get married by the end of 2020. The actress was recently summoned by the Mumbai police and interrogated for almost 9 hours concerning the actor’s suicide case.

