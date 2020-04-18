When Malaika Arora REVEALED Farah Khan put up with her ‘nakhras’ while shooting for Chaiyya Chaiyya

During the premiere of 1998 film Dil Se starring Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala, Malaika Arora, in an interview, revealed that while filming Chaiyya Chaiyya, choreographer Farah Khan put up with a lot of her nakhras. Read on!

made her Bollywood debut in 1998 with Mani Ratnam’s Dil Se starring and Manisha Koirala, where Malaika featured in the song- Chaiyya Chaiyya opposite Shah Rukh khan. Soon after the songs release, it became a blockbuster song, having achieved cult status as we speak. Composed by A R Rahman, penned by Gulzar and sung by Sukhwinder singh, Chaiyya Chaiyya was indeed the perfect start to Malaika's career as post that, she featured in a couple of blockbuster songs and films.

Now during the movie premier of Dil Se back in 1998, we chanced upon a video of Malaika Arora wherein the 46-year-old actress was asked about being part of the film and about her experience of shooting for the song, and Malaika was all smiles and got talking about her experience as she said that, “I think every minute has paid off considering from what I hear, the song is doing very well and everybody really liked it, and I had a great time with everybody.” Thereafter, Malaika Arora thanked Farah Khan, who choreographed the song, as she said that Farah Khan put up with all her so-called nakhtas on the sets. “I thank Farah for putting up with all my nakhras, so called and everybody else on the set, they were also encouraging towards me and I had a really nice time.”

Post Chaiyya Chaiyya, Malaika Arora was seen in other songs such as Munni Badnaam, Anarkali Disco Chali, and others. Talking about Malaika Arora, she is currently dating Ki & Ka actor , and the two are often papped together. During various interviews, when Malaika Arora us asked about her wedding plans, she has always maintained that she and Arjun are in no hurry to get married and whenever they plan to tie the knot, they will not hide it from the media.

Check out the video where Malaika Arora talks about working with Farah Khan on the sets of Chaiyya Chaiyya:

