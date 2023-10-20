When Mannara Chopra spilled details about WhatsApp group 'The Chopras' with cousins Priyanka and Parineeti

Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra's cousin Mannara Chopra has participated in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 17. She has been creating waves in the Bigg Boss house, and viewers are eager to know more about her. This morning, Priyanka wished Mannara good luck for her stint in Bigg Boss. Looks like the cousins share a great bond with each other. Speaking of which, Mannara once revealed that she and her cousins Priyanka, Parineeti, and others are quite close-knit and they also have a WhatsApp group called ‘The Chopras’.

When Mannara Chopra opened up about WhatsApp group with cousins Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra

In a throwback interview with Hindustan Times, Mannara revealed that all 14 of her cousins, including Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra, have a WhatsApp group named ‘The Chopras’. The cousins, who live in different cities and countries, share details of their daily life, as well as pictures from their travels, on the group.

She said they are extremely close-knit and keep in touch with each other by sharing updates on the group. “We cousins, we are 14 of us, and we have this family cousins’ WhatsApp group called ‘The Chopras’. We know what’s happening in each other’s lives. It is mandatory for us to share pictures from wherever we are,” she said.

Priyanka Chopra’s note for her cousin Mannara Chopra

On Friday morning, Priyanka took to her Instagram stories to share a major throwback picture with Mannara Chopra. The picture is from the Miss World 2000 pageant, and PeeCee is seen posing with her arms around her cousin. She wrote, “Throwback to little @memannara Good Luck little one,” followed by a red heart emoji, and folded hands emoji.

How Mannara Chopra is related to Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra

For the unversed, Mannara’s mother Kamini Chopra Handa, Priyanka’s father Ashok Chopra and Parineeti’s father Pawan Chopra are siblings. Mannara is the paternal cousin of Parineeti and Priyanka.

Mannara was present at Priyanka and Nick Jonas’ wedding in Jodhpur, in 2018. During her entry on Bigg Bos 17, she was seen dancing to the song Laal Dupatta, which originally featured Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra.

