When Mimi met Mimi: Kriti Sanon gives us a glimpse of her fun London diaries in unseen PICS

Actress Kriti Sanon enjoys a huge fan base on social media and many love her stylish looks. The gorgeous star also makes it a point to keep her fans updated about her work as well as personal life via her social media handles and many a time, her photos tend to go viral. A while back, Kriti was shooting in London for Ganapath with Tiger Shroff and back then, she got a chance to explore the city as well. Now, she has shared unseen photos from thr trip and well, even recalled the time she bumped into Mimi.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kriti shared a glimpse of her London diaries while she was shooting for Ganapath. In the photos, Kriti is seen standing in front of her restaurant called Mimi and seeing it, she seemed to be excited. Having done a film with the same name, Kriti chronicled the moment in photos. She is seen clad in an all black winter look and left her hair open. Sharing the photos, Kriti wrote, "#Throwback to when #Mimi was in Mayfair #London."

Take a look:

As soon as Kriti shared the photos, fans began showering her with love. A fan wrote, "Your looking very beautiful di." Another wrote, "Mashallah."

The actress has quite a busy slate ahead of her. Kriti will be seen in Ganapath with Tiger Shroff. The film will star her in an action avatar. She will be seen riding a bike in the film. Directed by Vikas Bahl, Ganapath is slated to release in December 2022. Besides this, Kriti also will be seen in Adipurush. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas. It is directed by Om Raut and backed by Bhushan Kumar.

