When Mira Rajput and daughter Misha’s twinning act in ethnic attire won hearts for its cuteness; See Photo

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput and daughter Misha never cease to amaze fans on social media with their cuteness. We stumbled upon a throwback photo of the mommy-daughter that will leave you in complete awe of their twinning act.

Actor and Mira Rajput qualify to be Bollywood’s most adorable parents and duo as they often drop the cutest photos of their kids Misha and Zain on social media. The photos that Shahid and Mira share with their kids Misha and Zain, often break the internet and leave their fans in awe. While amid the lockdown, Mira has been only sharing glimpses of Misha and Zain’s shenanigans on social media, fans have dug up an old photo of the star wife and her daughter that won hearts back in the days.

In a throwback photo that Mira shared on her social media handle, we can see her pulling off a twinning act in ethnic attire with daughter Misha. Mira and Misha can be seen sporting a green and Fuschia coloured salwar kameez together. The cute selfie also gives a glimpse of the adorable mommy-daughter bond between Mira and Misha. Well, seeing the photo, fans surely wished to see Shahid too in the frame. However, the throwback photo of the cutest mom-daughter duo is surely a treat for fans.

Recently, Mira dropped a photo of her message box in which we could see gibberish texts being sent to Shahid Kapoor by her kids. While the internet wonders who out of Misha or Zain, sent texts from Mira’s phone to Shahid, we bring forth the adorable throwback photo of the mommy-daughter duo.

Here is Misha and Mira Rajput’s throwback photo:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Mira and Shahid have been spending ample amounts of time with Misha and Zain. Recently, the couple celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary and dropped unseen photos with each other on social media. Shahid and Mira’s sweet wishes for each other left fans in awe of their PDA. Often, amid the lockdown, Mira has shared how Misha has been spending time on learning drawing. She even shared her art work on social media and left everyone in awe of her daughter’s talent.

Credits :Instagram

