When mom-to-be Alia Bhatt talked about her postponed wedding: I’m already married to Ranbir Kapoor in my head

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most adored couples in the Bollywood industry. The lovdebirds tied a knot on April 14 at a close-knit family affair hosted in their house in Mumbai. Currently, the couple is hitting the headlines, and rightly so, as they will be welcoming their first baby together. The announcement was made by Alia on her social media handle and it took the internet by storm. The Brahmastra actress shared a picture along with her husband Kapoor from their sonography session and wrote: "Our baby... coming soon," the actress wrote.

The picture put up by the actress on Instagram shows her in a hospital bed, as RK sits beside her and the duo stare away at what looks like an ultrasound on the monitor. The post also has another pic showcasing a lion family.

But do you know, before getting married, the couple had acknowledged that they are already married to each other in their heads? At the start of 2020, Ranbir had spoken to Rajeev Masand and had said that had the pandemic not occurred, he would have been married to Alia.

In a chat with NDTV, Alia reacted to Ranbir's old chat and his stance on marriage. She said that whenever their wedding happens, it will work out in a beautiful way. Talking about it, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress said, "I'm already married to Ranbir Kapoor in my head. And, I think I've been married to him in my head for a long time (Laughs). But I think he's not wrong. I think definitely. But everything happens for a reason. I feel like the timing of even when we get married, it's all going to work out in all the right and beautiful way."

Alia and Ranbir had been dating for five years before they tied the knot this year. The duo fell in love with each other on the sets of their fantasy-drama film, Brahmastra in 2017. This also marks Ranbir and Alia's first on-screen collaboration together. It is slated to release on September 9, 2022, in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in the lead roles.