When MS Dhoni revealed late actor Sushant Singh Rajput 'really scraped' him with his never ending questions

MS Dhoni hailed Sushant Singh Rajput for recreating the helicopter shot to perfection and revealed in reality he spent less time together.

After months of speculation, Mahendra Singh Dhoni finally confirmed the news and announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday evening. Taking to his Instagram account he uploaded a video showcasing stills from his cricketing days along with a caption that read, “Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.” The news of MS Dhoni’s retirement came just a little over two months after the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who played the famed cricketer in his biopic, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

This film turned out to be a mega-hit that changed the course of his career. Sushant and Dhoni joined together at the trailer launch to promote the movie that went on to collect Rs 133 crore at the domestic box office. According to the Hindustan Times, the late actor opened up about feeling more excitement than pressure when it came to playing MS Dhoni. “There was more excitement than pressure. In 2006, my family had reached out to MS Dhoni and I had clicked a picture with him. There are films where you end up being a very good actor but there are very rare films where you end up being a very good human being,” Sushant said.

Sharing his response to the same question, Dhoni said, “Sushant must be feeling more nervous because it was for him to show what he was feeling inside and make the audience believe him, for which he has really scraped me. He used to ask me about how did I feel at that time, how do I feel now. I told him, ‘yaar tum sawaal he poochhte rehte ho (you keep asking too many questions)’. In reality, we spent a lot less time together.”

The skipper also praised Sushant’s batting shots. “The kind of effort he has put in the film because one of the essential part of the film was cricket. Of course, all of us play cricket but when you have to show it on screen, you have to learn certain things, especially cricket shots. He has hit the helicopter shot in the movie and it’s exactly like a replica. Sushant has put a lot of effort,” he said.

