'When My Name Is Khan came out...': Adarsh Gourav recalls heartbreaking story of missing out on fame

Adarsh Gourav has made a name for himself in Bollywood within a relatively short span of time. He started his career as a child actor in Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan. In the film, he played a younger version of Shah Rukh Khan's character. Since then, he has acted in several films and shows including the recently released Guns & Gulaabs.

Adarsh Gourav talks about his relationship with fame

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Gourav opened up about his debut film and how he missed out on fame after its release. He said, “The tragedy is that when My Name Is Khan came out, it was right after my board exams had gotten over. I wasn’t going to school anymore. So there was no seeing the reactions of my friends. There was no social media then and all we had was Orkut. I never quite saw the fame when I was younger.”

But the actor is actually unperturbed by that incident as he wants to enjoy a normal life. He prefers to enjoy his work without being famous and just wants to live his life on his own terms. The actor also opened up about why he doesn't get a lot of fan attention. He explained that since his look is very different in each project, people don't really recognize him on the streets. For his performance as a driver in 2021's The White Tiger, Gourav received nominations at multiple international award shows.

Adarsh Gourav on the work front

Gourav was recently seen in Raj and DK's crime comedy web series Guns & Gulaabs in which he played the role of Jugnu. The series also stars Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, and Gulshan Devaiah among others. Upon release, both the show and Gaurav's performance have been well received. He will be next seen in Excel Entertainment's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Apart from this, he will also feature in another installment of the Alien franchise to be helmed by Ridley Scott.

