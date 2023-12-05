When national crush Triptii Dimri called Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor her ‘first crush’ and ‘favorite actor’

Triptii Dimri has gained widespread attention on social media following her notable performance in the Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal. Her role, particularly in intimate scenes with Ranbir, has sparked ongoing discussions among viewers. Adding to the buzz, a video compilation of Triptii's past interviews gushing over Ranbir Kapoor has recently become viral on the internet.

Triptii Dimri calls Ranbir Kapoor her “first crush”

A video circulating on Reddit showcases a compilation of Triptii Dimri's past interviews. In one segment, she was questioned about her celebrity crush, to which the actress quickly mentioned Ranbir Kapoor’s name. When asked about a movie she has seen more than 10 times, she named Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. In the interview, she also expressed her desire to collaborate with Ranbir in a film.

Triptii Dimri was also heard saying in another clip, “I would love to work with Ranbir. My favourite actor… Ranbir Kapoor, I love his work. He’s just so brilliant in every film, in everything he does.”

Triptii Dimri shares experience of working with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal

In a recent interaction with Free Press Journal, the Qala actress discussed her working experience with Ranbir. Speaking highly of Kapoor, she mentioned, “It was amazing working with Ranbir Kapoor. The fact that he's such a warm and welcoming human, apart from being a great actor, speaks a lot about him.” She added, “It feels fantastic to see the amount of love audiences are showering on our chemistry. I hope we collaborate again in the future.”

Advertisement

About Ranbir Kapoor and Triptii Dimri’s Animal

Animal is an intense crime thriller showcasing talented actors including Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Anil Kapoor in challenging roles. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie explores a storyline filled with violence and conflicts, potentially originating from a tense father-son relationship.

In Animal, Ranbir Kapoor plays a significant role, depicting the intricate relationship between a father and a son. Anil Kapoor, a seasoned actor, portrays the character of Balbir Singh, who is the father of Ranbir's character in the story. Rashmika Mandanna takes on the crucial female role of Geetanjali, the wife of the main character.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor's Animal co-star Triptii Dimri is now the new 'national crush' and we can't agree more