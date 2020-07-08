When Neetu Kapoor celebrated her birthday in Paris with her ‘gang’ ft Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima

Today, as Neetu Kapoor celebrates her 62nd birthday, we got our hands on her birthday photos from 2018 wherein the birthday girl celebrated her birthday in Paris; Take a look

Prior to ’s birthday, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, has been sharing sneak-peek of her mother from dinners on social media and today, as Neetu Kapoor celebrates her 62nd birthday, we got our hands on Neetu Kapoor’s birthday celebrations in 2018 which took place in Paris in the presence of late actor , , Riddhima, Samara and others. In the said photo, we can see Neetu Kapoor, late actor Rishi Kapoor, mother-in-law Krishna Raj Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Samara, Riddhima and husband Bharat posing for a photo on the streets of Paris and when Neetu Kapoor had shared the photo on Instagram, her caption read “The Paris gang…”

Last night, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni had posted several photos with her mother from the birthday dinner and Ranbir Kapoor, too, joined the celebrations as Riddhima posted a photo with Neetu and RK in one frame. Alongside the photo, she wrote, “Happiest bday my Iron Lady I love you so much Ma.” While Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, Riddhima Kapoor has been by her mother’s side since the demise of her father Rishi Kapoor and from playing board games to enjoying with their pets, the mother-daughter duo are making the most of their time together.

Now we all know that Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is quite active on Instagram and during a recent interaction with fans on Instagram, Riddhima was asked whether she and Ranbir, just like other siblings, fight and to this, Riddhima said that yes they fight all the time

