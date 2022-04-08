When Neetu Kapoor shared Rishi Kapoor’s ‘cherished desire’ to see Ranbir Kapoor on a ‘ghodi’

One of Bollywood’s most anticipated weddings is finally all set to take place as lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt gear up to tie the knot next week. Ranbir and Alia’s marriage has always been a topic of speculation ever since the two started dating four years back. With the news about their big day finally breaking, fans cannot keep calm and are excitedly waiting to see them become man and wife. Amid all the excitement, we cam across an interview with Neetu Kapoor who shared that it was Rishi Kapoor’s ‘cherished desire’ to see his son on a ‘ghodi’ (horseback).

Last year, ahead of the veteran actor late Rishi Kapoor’s 69th birth anniversary, Neetu Kapoor conversed with The Quint, and shared one of his cherished desires. She expressed, “One was to see Ranbir wearing a turban with an emerald and a broach in the Peshawari tradition - astride a ghodi, on his wedding day. He was totally sentimental about this, he’d keep saying, “Kisi din, mujhe hamare bete ko ghodi pe sawaar dekhna hai.” The other wish, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress said, was to see their ancestral KrishnaRaj house redeveloped with three separate rooms for Ranbir, Riddhima Kapoor, and them.

Recently, in an interview with Film Companion while promoting Rishi Kapoor’s swansong Sharmaji Namkeen, Ranbir shared that during the last two years of the late actor’s life, he saw a human side to him. The Barfi actor expressed that Rishi Kapoor would often feel guilty about having him by his side during his cancer treatment, and would ask him to come back to Mumbai and work, or go have dinner outside.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia’s wedding festivities are all set to start from the 13th of April, as exclusively reported by Pinkvilla. We also broke the news that they will tie the knot in the wee hours of the morning of 16th April between 2 am to 4 am, because of the Kapoors’ obsession with the number 8. Ranbir and Alia will get married at the former’s ancestral RK house.

