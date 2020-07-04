When newlywed Deepika Padukone embraced Asha Bhosle at Priyanka Chopra’s reception and left everyone in awe

Deepika Padukone is known to be one of the most popular stars in Bollywood. Back in 2018, at Priyanka Chopra's reception, Deepika bumped into Asha Bhosle and greeted her in a warm manner while Ranveer Singh stood by.

Amid the lockdown, the power couple of Bollywood, and have been spending time together at home. Often, their lockdown shenanigans send fans into a frenzy when they share photos on social media. However, it has been a while since they were seen at some event as they have been adhering to the lockdown. Amid this, we stumbled upon a throwback photo that takes us back to 2018 when they both had just got married. Back in 2018, Deepika and Ranveer attended and Nick Jonas’ reception in Mumbai. However, the cutest moment came when Deepika warmly greeted legendary Asha Bhosle there.

A throwback photo from the red carpet of Priyanka Chopra’s reception showcases Deepika and Ranveer heading to wish the couple. However, when Deepika bumped into legendary singer Asha Bhosle on the red carpet, she could not resist but embrace her warmly. Not just this, Deepika is seen posing with the senior singer. Seeing them together, the paparazzi cheered for them and Deepika hugged Asha Bhosle on the red carpet. Their adorable photo left the internet in awe and the cute moment has been going viral recently again on social media.

Post this, Deepika was seen accompanying the legendary singer to her car while Ranveer stood by and waited for her. In another video, Ranveer is seen seeking blessings from the senior singer post his wedding with Deepika.

Here is the throwback photo and video of Deepika Padukone with Asha Bhosle:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak with Vikrant Massey. Now, she will be seen in Shakun Batra’s next that also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is produced by and will release on February 12, 2021.

