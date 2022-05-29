When Nora Fatehi opened up about starting to work at a very young age: Lot of financial issues in my family

Nora Fatehi is a well-known actress who rose to prominence due to her excellent career as an actress and dancer in Bollywood. In 2018, she starred in the blockbuster music video Dilbar, which has over one billion views on Youtube and has provided her with additional opportunities to showcase her ability. Nora has appeared in a number of Bollywood films throughout the years, including Bharat, Stree, Batla House, Roar, and Satyameva Jayate. But did you know tht Nora had very humble beginnings that had to work a variety of other jobs before stepping into this glamorous industry.

A while back, at Komal Nahta’s chat show Starry Nights Gen Y, Nora had opened up about working at the age of 16. She had revealed that her first job was as a retail sales associate in a mall that was located near her high school. “There were a lot of financial issues in my family,” said added and gave an insight into the various job roles she had to do in order to support her family at a young age. Nora said she worked as a waitress in ‘restaurants, bars and shawarma places’ and also in a men’s clothing store. “I worked in a telemarketing office, cold calling people and selling lottery tickets,” she added.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Nora Fatehi is currently a part of the judges’ panel of Dance Deewane Juniors. Dance Deewane Juniors is a new dance reality show that has become quite popular within a few days of its launch. It is a kids' dance reality show which offers a massive platform for talented kids to showcase their dance skills and get the winning trophy. The show is judged by Nora, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor and choreographer Marzi Pestonji. Apart from judging the contestants, they are also seen having lots of fun on the sets.

