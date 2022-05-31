When Nora Fatehi opened up about traumatic auditions during her initial days: Wasn't really mentally prepared

Since her breakthrough, Nora Fatehi has become a cultural icon, loved by millions. With her remarkable dancing skills, the professional dancer wowed everyone and won hearts with her performances. She has delivered performances in movies such as Batla House, Street Dancer 3D and Bharat. The Saki Saki dancer is gorgeous and she enjoys a massive fan following on her Instagram as well. She shares her regular updates about her life there. However, the dancer-turned-actor’s life hasn’t always been so rosy. Recently, we stumbled upon her interview with us where she talked about her struggles and the traumatic audition experiences she had in the initial days of her career.

In a chat with Pinkvilla, the star had recalled the time people humiliated her for not being fluent in Hindi. She opened up about the obstacles she faced in the early days of her career. "I started learning Hindi but the auditions were very traumatic for me. I wasn't really mentally prepared and I made a fool of myself,” she said. Moreover, Nora also added how certain casting directors made fun of her and laughed at her face. She also opened up about one heartbreaking incident that she could never forget. She said,“There was this one casting agent who once told me, 'We don't need you here. Go back'” she added.

Nora then confessed that while it’s easier for her to deal with criticism now, it was very tough five years back. "Right now, I can laugh at this with my friends. But back then, I would sit on a rickshaw and howl,” she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora Fatehi is currently a part of the judges’ panel of Dance Deewane Juniors. Dance Deewane Juniors is a new dance reality show that has become quite popular within a few days of its launch. It is a kids' dance reality show which offers a massive platform for talented kids to showcase their dance skills and get the winning trophy. The show is judged by Nora, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor and choreographer Marzi Pestonji.

