When Nora Fatehi scared Vicky Kaushal with his dialogue ‘How’s The Josh’ in a hilarious manner; Watch Video

Vicky Kaushal getting frightened by Nora Fatehi after she shouts ‘How’s The Josh’ will leave you in splits. Watch the video here.

Vicky Kaushal made his debut in Bollywood as an assistant director in Anurag Kashyap's crime drama Gangs of Wasseypur in the year 2012. He made his acting debut in the year 2015 in Masaan following which he starred as an unhinged cop in Kashyap's psychological thriller Raman Raghav 2.0 in 2016. Vicky rose to prominence in 2018 with supporting roles in Raazi and Sanju. His 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike made him win the National Film Award for Best Actor. He had portrayed the lead role of a military officer in this film.

More than the film, its dialogue "How's The Josh? High Sir" became quite famous. Infact, Vicky and his team members had promoted the film using this famous dialogue and even post the film, this particular dialogue was said by many and used in many situations. But did we know that Vicky himself would once get frightened by this dialogue? Recently, we came across a hilarious video where Nora Fatehi scared Vicky by shouting this famous dialogue. The actress is seen running towards the window and shouting "How's The Josh?" to Vicky who is on the other side of the window and is walking towards the door. Tha actor gets scared as hell as Nora shouts the dialogue. Seeing the actor frightened everyone starts laughing and so does Vicky.

(Also Read: Vicky Kaushal flaunts his extra oversized shades with swag in a throwback photo from his ‘1st year of college’)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky was currently gearing up for ’s Takht with , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor before the lockdown. The film was supposed to go on floors next month. However, owing to lockdown, the start of shooting has been delayed. As per reports, Takht's shooting will soon begin. It is slated to release on Christmas 2021. Apart from this, Vicky will also be seen in Shaheed Udham Singh biopic which will release on January 15, 2021.

Check out the video here:

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×