When Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh expressed desire to work with Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan

Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood, Aamir Khan is currently on a break from his acting career. The versatile actor, who was last seen in a cameo appearance in the Kajol starrer Salaam Venky, decided to take a one-and-a-half-year break from films, to focus on his personal life and relationships. Aamir was last seen in a lead role in the 2022-released film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an official adaptation of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. The ambitious project, however, did not do well at the box office leaving the makers highly disappointed. Recently, an old video is surfacing online where Oscar winner and Hollywood actress Michelle Yeoh expressed her desire to work with Aamir.

In the nine-year-old video, we can see Michelle Yeoh expressing her desire to collaborate with Aamir Khan someday. On being asked about her experience with the Bollywood industry and working with Aamir, the actress said ‘I have not worked with Aamir Khan but we are both brand ambassadors of NGO which is called Live to Love which is about saving the environment. Well, I am just a great fan of his work and he is not just an incredible actor but he is a humanitarian. And I hope I get a chance to work with him very soon.’ Furthermore, Michelle was asked if she has seen the superhit film 3 idiots and she replied ‘Of course, I don’t think there is anybody who hasn’t seen that.’

Aamir Khan's work front

Even though Aamir currently on a break from his acting career, he has been receiving several movie offers from some of the top filmmakers of all major Indian languages. Some unconfirmed reports suggest that KGF director Prashanth Neel has approached Aamir Khan for his upcoming two-hero project, which features Jr. NTR as one of the protagonists. Reportedly, Aamir might also join YRF's spy universe soon, with an upcoming spy thriller film.

