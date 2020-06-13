  1. Home
When Priyanka Chopra Jonas called Kareena Kapoor Khan as one of the sexiest people alive in the world; Watch

During an episode of Koffee With Karan featuring Priyanka Chopra and Bebo, PeeCee called her Aitraaz co-star as one of the sexiest people alive in the world; Take a look
Mumbai
Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan have shared screen space in Aitraaz, and post almost a decade, thanks to Karan Johar, we got to see the leading ladies of Bollywood come together not for a movie but for chat show- Koffee With Karan. Well, the finale of Koffee With Karan’s last season had PeeCee and Bebo come together to end the season and during the show, as is the format of the show, Karan threw a volley of questions at Priyanka and Kareena, and amidst a host of questions, one question that caught our attention was when during the rapid-fire round of Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar asked PeeCee to make a list of 5 sexiest people alive, and alongside, Nick Jonas, Bradley Cooper, Amal Clooney, Priyanka took Bebo's name. After PeeCee’s answer, Kareena Kapoor was visibly surprised that she actually called her sexy and asked her if she is 'just naming people around her'.

Well, we totally agree with Priyanka’s answer because Bebo, clearly, is one of the most sexiest woman and if we were asked the question, we would also add Priyanka’s name to the list because our desi girl, is no less. Right? On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next in Netflix’s The White Tiger opposite Rajkummar Rao, and the film is an adaptation from Aravind Adiga's prize-winning novel of the same name.

As for Kareena, she was last seen in Angrezi Medium where she played the role of a cop and next, she will be seen in Aamir Khan's  Laal Singh Chaddha, Laal Singh Chaddha is inspired by Tom Hanks' blockbuster Forrest Gump, which was based on a 1986 novel by the same name, written by Winston Groom.

Check out Kareena Kapoor and PeeCee's video here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Anonymous 21 minutes ago

Foes turned friends. Lovely.

