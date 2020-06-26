When Priyanka Chopra Jonas hid her engagement ring while getting papped at the airport; Watch VIDEO

We have recently come across a throwback video of Priyanka Chopra Jonas which was taken long before she got married to Nick Jonas. Check it out.

Jonas tied the knot with international singer Nick Jonas back in 2018 and the two of them have been inseparable since then. However, the actress took a long time to make the announcement about her engagement with the ‘Sucker’ singer two years back. Yes, that’s right! Although speculations were already abuzz that the two lovebirds had reportedly got engaged, Priyanka took her own sweet time to announce the same. We get proof of the same in a throwback video.

This video dates back to 2018 when the Bajirao Mastani actress had come back to India for attending some event. As the paparazzi and onlookers waited eagerly for clicking a few pictures of Priyanka Chopra outside the airport, the diva could be seen trying to hide the ring that she was wearing while on her way to her car! Well, she definitely could not hide the same for a long time. The actress looked stunning and was seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Check out the throwback video below:

Well, the world came to know about the marriage plans of Priyanka and Nick Jonas shortly after as the two of them tied the knot on 1st December 2018. Talking about the actress, she last appeared in the movie The Sky Is Pink co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in the lead roles. It also marked her comeback into Bollywood after a long time. Right now, Priyanka has a couple of Hollywood projects lined up including The Matrix 4 and We Can Be Heroes.

