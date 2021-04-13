When Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, Rani & other divas walked the ramp with Salman Khan; WATCH

These throwback videos featuring Bollywood’s A-lister ladies in one frame are unmissable.

Star studded nights are always a treat for the fans. After all, you get to see several stars under one roof and in one frame. It goes without saying that it isn’t easy to have all A-listers together courtesy their busy schedule. However, we have some videos which will take you down the memory lane and featured some A-list stars coming together for a ramp show. These leading ladies were seen walking the ramp together and slaying it with their panache.

This had happened in 2010 during an event for ’s clothing brand and including divas like Sushmita Sen, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, , Bipasha Basu, and . These stars from flaunting apparels from Salman’s clothing brand and had owned the ramp like a boss lady. In fact, they were also accompanied by Salman as well. Apart from them, stars like Sanjay Dutt, , , Arbaaz Khan, Govinda, , etc. had also graced the ramp together.

Take a look at throwback videos that will take you down the memory lane in no time:

Meanwhile, talking about Salman, the actor has been creating a lot of buzz for his upcoming movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Also starring , Randeep Hooda in key roles, the movie is slated to release on Eid this year. Helmed by Prabhudheva, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will feature Salman in the role of a cop and will mark his third collaboration with Prabhudheva.

