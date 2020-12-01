When Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas set the dance floor on fire while grooving to song Aankh Marey

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas love to shake their legs on Bollywood songs and we got our hands on a throwback video that shows the same. The couple danced their heart out on the peppy number Aankh Marey.

Jonas and Nick Jonas are one of the most loved couples and there is no denying that. The couple, who tied the knot in December 2018, has completed two years of their marital bliss. The two of them set the tongues wagging at the 2017 Met Gala and their chemistry stole the show. Since then, they have been inseparable and were spotted together on multiple occasions. It was on today when the desi girl got hitched with the pop star in a grand ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan palace. Interestingly, the American singer enjoys Bollywood music and often shares his videos of dancing on the foot-tapping Hindi songs on social media.

Speaking of this, we recently stumbled upon a throwback video when Nick along with his wife danced his heart out on ’s peppy number Aankh Marey. The video is from this year’s Valentine’s Day and it shows the couple shaking a leg on the foot-tapping number. One simply cannot miss Nick’s dance moves as he can be seen enjoying alongside his wifey. The Quantico star too looked happy as she turns cheerleader for Nick who is seen doing the hook step in the video.

Check out the video below:

On a related note, this is not the first time when we have seen Priyanka and Nick dancing on a Bollywood number. They have also been seen shaking a leg on ’s song Hauli Hauli song from De De Pyaar De and the video of the same went viral on social media. Meanwhile, today on the occasion of their second marriage anniversary, the couple has dedicated a sweet post to each other and expressed their love while wishing each other.

Read Also: Priyanka Chopra wishes ‘love of her life’ Nick Jonas on their second marriage anniversary: Always by my side

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×