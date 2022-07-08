When Priyanka Chopra opened up about losing an award to Vidya Balan on Koffee With Karan: It did hurt me

Karan Johar’s popular talk show Koffee with Karan 7 kickstarted last night with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt being the first guests of the season. Within a few minutes of the episode premiering, social media was filled with the buzz around the show. Ever since the filmmaker made the announcement about the new season, fans have been excitedly waiting to watch their favourite stars get candid, fun, and honest on the ‘Koffee’ couch. While there are a few actors who will be making their debut on the show this season, there are also a few others who will be gracing the show for yet another time. Speaking of which, one celebrity who has featured in every season of Koffee With Karan until now is Priyanka Chopra. While she might not be seen in this season, it’s the perfect time for a throwback to when the actress graced the couch.

Priyanka Chopra opened up on losing the award for Barfi to Vidya Balan’s Kahaani

Speaking of which, in 2014, Priyanka featured on the show with Deepika Padukone. This is when Karan Johar asked her about losing the Filmfare ‘Best Actress’ Award for her performance in Barfi to Vidya Balan for her act in Kahaani in 2013. Karan recalled that he was on stage announcing the nominees when he saw Priyanka say a little prayer. He further said that he saw her demeanour sink when she did not win it.

Replying to this, PeeCee said that it did hurt her. She shared, “This film for me was very special. And I knew I wasn’t getting it (the award) before, (but) I sat through it. My dad told me actually. He was ill, he was at the hospital at that time. I told him that, ‘I am going for Filmfare. And he was like, ‘Goodluck! Your performance was amazing.’ And when I got there…you know, you hear. So, I found out, and I remember calling him and saying ‘I am not winning it. Why should I stay?’ And he said, ‘Because you are a good sportsman. Stay, and clap for someone else. It’s fine.’ So, I decided that I would do that. And yes, it did hurt me. That year, specifically, it did.”

When Karan asked Priyanka if she thought she was better than Vidya, she said, “I think my performance was a lot more nuanced and different. I mean, for me, it was something completely differently done. But yet, the film – Kahaani- Vidya supported completely on her shoulders. And it was a film entirely about her, so I understand. It’s always a jury-to-jury decision. But, I feel that Barfi for me was very, very special. It was damn hard. It was really difficult.”

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Priyanka recently wrapped up the shoot for her debut web series Citadel, helmed by the Russo brothers. Apart from this, she also has the film It’s All Coming Back To Me. Speaking about her Indian projects, she was last seen in The White Tiger alongside Farhan Akhtar and Adarsh Gourav. She now has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the pipeline.

Koffee With Karan 7

Koffee With Karan 7 premiered last night, with Alia and Ranveer gracing the show. What followed was a fun episode, full of banter, laughter, and revelations. Apart from them, celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, are expected to be a part of this season.

