  1. Home
  2. entertainment

When Priyanka Chopra opened up on her animosity with Kareena Kapoor: It was weird energy created by people

Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor were said to be at loggerheads for a while. However, they were seen making an appearance together in Koffee With Karan 6.
4924 reads Mumbai
When Priyanka Chopra opened up on her animosity with Kareena Kapoor: It was weird energy created by people
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bollywood is a place wherein there are no permanent friends and enemies. Over the years, we have seen several catfights in the industry. Amid this, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s animosity has been the talk of the town for years and it was reported that both the ladies couldn’t bear a sight of each other. Although the reason behind their tiff wasn’t clear, PeeCee and Bebo continued to be at loggerheads for a long time.

However, these divas recently decided to bury the hatchet and were seen making an appearance together on Koffee With Karan 6. It was one of the most talked about episodes of the celebrity chat show wherein Priyanka and Kareena were seen having a lot of fun with host Karan Johar. During the conversation, Priyanka also spoke about the animosity between her and the Pataudi Begum and said that they didn’t know each other and that it was just weird energy created by people around them. “I think we didn’t even know each other. Like, we never spent time enough with each other. By the time we did, we really started to get along. But till we didn’t do that, it was just weird energy created by people,” the actress was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in the fourth instalment of the popular Matrix franchise. On the other hand, Kareena will be next seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha which happens to be the Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Besides, she has also been roped in for Karan Johar’s multi-starrer period drama Takht.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra 'begs' all to stay home amid COVID 19 situation: Our medical fraternity is at a breaking point

Credits :Koffee With Karan 6 via HT

You may like these
When Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, Rani & other divas walked the ramp with Salman Khan; WATCH
Earth Day 2021: Kareena Kapoor gives glimpse of her ‘favourite boys’ Saif Ali Khan, Taimur as they plant trees
Priyanka Chopra 'begs' all to stay home amid COVID 19 situation: Our medical fraternity is at a breaking point
Kareena Kapoor shares the pic of her baby boy with Taimur and Saif; Saba Pataudi and Jacqueline react lovingly
Priyanka Chopra allegedly passed out after drinking 3 Bloody Mary’s; Flight attendant recalls funny incident
Laal Singh Chaddha actor Aamir Khan jokes about dealing with ‘Corona and Kareena’ while shooting for the film
close