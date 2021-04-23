When Priyanka Chopra opened up on her animosity with Kareena Kapoor: It was weird energy created by people

Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor were said to be at loggerheads for a while. However, they were seen making an appearance together in Koffee With Karan 6.

Bollywood is a place wherein there are no permanent friends and enemies. Over the years, we have seen several catfights in the industry. Amid this, Jonas and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s animosity has been the talk of the town for years and it was reported that both the ladies couldn’t bear a sight of each other. Although the reason behind their tiff wasn’t clear, PeeCee and Bebo continued to be at loggerheads for a long time.

However, these divas recently decided to bury the hatchet and were seen making an appearance together on Koffee With Karan 6. It was one of the most talked about episodes of the celebrity chat show wherein Priyanka and Kareena were seen having a lot of fun with host . During the conversation, Priyanka also spoke about the animosity between her and the Pataudi Begum and said that they didn’t know each other and that it was just weird energy created by people around them. “I think we didn’t even know each other. Like, we never spent time enough with each other. By the time we did, we really started to get along. But till we didn’t do that, it was just weird energy created by people,” the actress was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in the fourth instalment of the popular Matrix franchise. On the other hand, Kareena will be next seen in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha which happens to be the Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Besides, she has also been roped in for Karan Johar’s multi-starrer period drama Takht.

Credits :Koffee With Karan 6 via HT

