When Priyanka Chopra REVEALED she believed in ‘nazar’ on Koffee With Karan: I am very Punjabi like that

Karan Johar’s popular talk show Koffee with Karan 7 will kickstart in a week’s time and fans and viewers absolutely cannot keep calm. Ever since the filmmaker made the announcement about the new season, they have been excitedly waiting to watch their favourite stars get candid, fun, and honest on the ‘Koffee’ couch. While there are a few actors who will be making their debut on the show this season, there are also a few others who will be gracing the show for yet another time. Speaking of which, one celebrity who has featured in every season of Koffee With Karan until now is Priyanka Chopra. While she might not be seen in this season, it’s the perfect time for a throwback to when the actress graced the couch.

When Priyanka Chopra said she believed in ‘nazar’ on Koffee With Karan

Speaking of which, in KWK 5, Priyanka Chopra shared that she does not share much about her personal life out in the open as she believes that good things might attract ‘nazar’, or ‘evil eye’. Karan said that people are far more guarded these days than they were earlier, and he referred to a time when Priyanka did speak about her personal life. To this, she said, “I toh never talked about my personal life. I just feel like there’s no point of it. I feel like, you never know how long a relationship will last till there’s a ring, right? And I really believe, nazar bhi lagti hain (I believe in the evil-eye). I am very Punjabi like that.” She further added, “Acchi cheez hoti hain toh nazar bhi lagti hain, okay? Usko sambhaal ke rakhna chahiye (Good things attract the evil. One should handle them with care).”

Well, when Priyanka exchanged vows with beau Nick Jonas, the whole world took notice. She is now quite active on her social media space and often shares moments from her personal and professional lives. Recently, PeeCee and Nick turned parents as they welcomed their first child, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas through surrogacy. Her announcement on her Instagram space, left fans excited and surprised.

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Priyanka recently wrapped up the shoot for her debut web series Citadel, helmed by the Russo brothers. Apart from this, she also has the film It’s All Coming Back To Me. Speaking about her Indian projects, she was last seen in The White Tiger alongside Farhan Akhtar and Adarsh Gourav. She now has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the pipeline.

Koffee With Karan 7

Koffee With Karan 7 is all set to premiere on the 7th of July, 2022. This time, KJo’s chat show will be streaming only on an OTT platform and won’t be airing on television screens. Celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh are expected to be a part of this season. Karan Johar recently revealed that Ranbir Kapoor turned down his offer to be a part of season 7.

ALSO READ: When Abhishek Bachchan REVEALED a ‘contradiction’ about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Koffee With Karan