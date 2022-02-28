When Priyanka Chopra stole Abhishek Bachchan's phone & texted 'I miss you' to THIS actress

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Abhishek Bachchan are two promising actors of Bollywood. They have shared screen space in movies such as Bluffmaster and Dostana. Fans liked their onscreen chemistry in the movies as well. Recently, veteran actor Simi Garewal took to her Instagram to share a snippet from her favourite chat show moment and it was with none other than Priyanka Chopra. The throwback video was from her chat show ‘Rendezvous with Simi Garewal’.

In the video, Simi Garewal asked Priyanka about her bond with Abhishek. To which Priyanka replied and recalled one of the pranks she pulled off on Abhishek Bachchan during the shoot of one of their films. She revealed that she once stole Abhishek’s phone and texted Rani Mukerji. She said that she messaged ‘I miss you where have been? You wanna...’ to Rani. In her defence, Priyanka said that Abhishek had stolen her phone first. Later, Priyanka told that Rani replied back and said, “Hi AB, what is wrong with you?”

Watch video here

Speaking about Priyanka Chopra’s professional career, the actress was recently seen in Matrix: The Resurrections, where she played the character of Sati. Coming to Bollywood, her last appearance was in The White Tiger, alongside Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao. The actress will soon be seen in the web series called Citadel, helmed by the Russo Brothers. She also has the Farhan Akhtar directorial Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the pipeline.

