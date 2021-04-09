When Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa recreated SRK & Kajol’s famous DDLJ pose in Switzerland & it was full of love

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s picture from one of their vacation and it is too adorable to miss.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have been dating each other for over 8 years now and they have been among the most loved couples in Bollywood. While it is a delight to watch the lovebirds together, they are often seen sharing adorable pictures of themselves on Instagram which is a true blue treat for their massive fan following. In fact, both Rajkummar and Patralekhaa make sure to keep their fans updated about their love life and often share pics from their vacations.

Recently, we came across one such beautiful picture of the power couple wherein they were seen recreating and Kajol’s iconic scene from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. In the pic, which was clicked during their Switzerland vacation, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa were seen posting on the bridge which was one of the key highlights of the ‘Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jaana Sanam’ song. The Kai Po Che actor was seen getting on his knees has on the bridge for his ladylove who was undoubtedly overwhelmed by his gesture.

Take a look at Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s post as they recreated DDLJ scene:

Interestingly, there have been frequent speculations about the couple’s wedding. However, in a throwback interview, Rajkummar had stated that they hare happily in a relationship. “We know the truth. As long as we’re happy, we don’t need to tell anyone anything,” Rajkummar was quoted saying to Hindustan Times. Talking about the work front, he will be seen in Badhaai Do opposite Bhumi Pednekar. The movie happens to be the sequel of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 2018 release Badhaai Ho.

