When Rajkummar Rao reacted to wedding rumours with Patralekhaa: We are single and happy in a relationship

Rajkummar Rao, who is dating Patralekha for around eight years now, believes that as well as they are happy together, they don’t need to clarify things to anyone.

Rajkummar Rao has been one of the most talked about actors who often makes it to the headlines be it for his impressive line of work or his personal life. While his versatility and impressive acting prowess has made him a household name, his love life with Patralekhaa has also been a mushy affair. The duo has been dating each other for a long time and have been going strong with their relationship with every passing day. Amid this, there have been continuous speculations about the lovebirds’ wedding.

Recently, we got our hands on one of Rajkummar’s interview wherein the Shahid actor had stated that people often mistake him and Patralekhaa as a married couple. However, the actor stated that while part and parcel of an actor’s life, they have stopped reacting to the rumours. “There are so many things that we read about [ourselves]. A lot of people think that we are married. But all I want to say is that we are single and happily in a relationship. Reports keep coming up about how we were fighting outside the gym or indulging in PDA... but we never respond to them. After a while, you stop reacting to these [rumours]. We know the truth. As long as we’re happy, we don’t need to tell anyone anything,” Rajkummar was quoted saying to Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Rajkummar was last seen in Janhvi Kapoor starrer Roohi which had released in March this year. He will be next seen in Badhaai Do opposite Bhumi Pednekar.

