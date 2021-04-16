When Rajkummar Rao took 10 years challenge giving glimpse of his journey in Bollywood: Still learning to act

Rajkummar Rao, who will be next seen in Badhaai Do, feels he is learning to act even after completing over a decade in the industry.

Rajkummar Rao is one of the actors in Bollywood who has become synonymous with versatility. The actor, who had made his Bollywood debut in 2010, has come a long way in his career and has given numerous commendable performances in movies like Shahid, Trapper, Omerta and many more. Rajkummar has proved his mettle time and again and his over a decade long journey is proof to his struggle, hard work and dedication. After all, from being a supporting actor, the Queen actor has made it to the lead roles and has an impressive line of work.

Interestingly, Rajkummar, who is quite active on social media, took the 10 years challenge on Instagram which was a trend on social media a while ago. In this, the actor gave a glimpse of his decade long journey in showbiz as he shared a collage of two of his pics. The first pic was apparently clicked during his struggling days while the other one was a recent click wherein he was exuding charm in a black coloured striped t-shirt which he had paired with a black leather jacket. Taking about his 10 year journey, Rajkummar wrote, “A decade later- Still happy; still at it; still learning to act.”

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Rajkummar recently made the headlines for his last release Roohi opposite Janhvi Kapoor which had opened to mixed reviews from the audience and critics. The actor will be next seen in Bhumi Pednekar starrer Badhaai Do which happens to be a sequel to a sequel to Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Badhaai Ho.

