When Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were chosen by Sharmila Tagore as Tiger & her for Mansoor Ali Khan’s biopic

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are popular stars in Bollywood. In a throwback chat with the media, Sharmila Tagore had picked the two stars to play her and Tiger Pataudi’s role, if a biopic on the cricketer’s life was to be ever made.

Among the iconic romances in Bollywood, senior star Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s love story is well-known. The royal couple painted the town red with love back in the days and their photos from the old times are nothing less than regal. However, in a throwback chat with the media, Sharmila Tagore was asked who she would pick for Mansoor Ali Khan’s biopic and well, she named two popular stars, and .

Yes, in a throwback video that is doing rounds on social media, Sharmila Tagore is seen looking gorgeous in a saree at an event. On the red carpet, the media asked her if a biopic was to be made on her husband and late cricket legend Tiger Pataudi’s life, who would she pick to play herself and Mansoor Ali Khan’s role. The veteran star first said that whoever plays the late cricket legend, he will have to be very handsome. Then, she went on to name Ranbir and said that it would remain in the family then.

For her own role, Sharmila Tagore said it would be very difficult but then suggested Alia Bhatt’s name. Speaking about the biopic back then, Sharmila Tagore added that she would love to see a biopic made on his life if anyone would be willing to direct it. Further on naming the stars to play Tiger Pataudi, she said, “I really don't know. Somebody who looks like Tiger. Maybe Ranbir Kapoor or somebody in the family.” On picking a star to play herself on screen, she said, “That's a real challenge. What about Alia Bhatt?”

Here is the video:

Well, that surely is going to make Ranbir and Alia’s fans happy. Currently, the two popular stars are working on Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. It would be the first time that fans would see them in a film together and what makes it even more interesting is that the two are dating in real life too. Every time, a photo of Ranbir and Alia hits the internet, fans go berserk and make it go viral. In the hour of grief of having to lose father due to cancer, Alia Bhatt stood like a rock by Ranbir Kapoor and his family. Brahmastra stars Ranbir as Shiva and Alia as Isha. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and . will be seen in a special cameo. The film is slated to release on December 4, 2020.

