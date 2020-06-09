When Ranbir Kapoor & Anushka Sharma switched on their snooze mode as they napped on a film set; See Pic

In the photo, Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma can be seen wearing their winter outfits as they nap together on the sets of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Check it out below.

Bollwyood's top actors and 's film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was one of biggest hits of 2016. Ranbir and Anushka's chemistry was also loved by many and the actors won several hearts for their performance. Directed by , the film also starring and , did not impress the critics. The film was shot in various locations and one of them was London. Now, we stumbled upon this old photo of co-stars Anushka and Ranbir and looks like the two have mastered the art of sleeping on set.

In the photo, the actors can be seen wearing their winter outfits as they nap together on the sets of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Having switched on their snooze mode, looks like nothing can disturb Ranbir and Anushka as they sleep their worries away. The photo is from the London schedule of the film and was originally shared by Karan Johar on social media.

Check out Ranbir and Anushka's photo below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, since ADHM Aishwarya has starred in Fanney Khan which tanked at the box office. The actress will be working with Mani Ratnam in Ponniyan Selvan. As for Ranbir, the actor is slated to hit the screens later this year with Brahmastra, while Anushka Sharma has not announced any new project in recent times.

What are your thoughts on Ranbir and Anushka's photo? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

