When Ranbir Kapoor called Alia Bhatt ‘fresh & volatile’ and opened up about her influence on him

The countdown for one of Bollywood’s most-awaited weddings has begun as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to get married next week. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the lovebirds would be tying the knot at the Kapoors’ RK house in Chembur, where Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor had also gotten married. We were also the first one to break the news that they will be getting married between 2 to 4 am on the morning of 16th April, because of the Kapoors’ obsession with number 8. Well, as fans excitedly wait to see Ranbir and Alia turn man and wife, we thought this was the perfect time to look back at the time when the Barfi actor spoke fondly about his ladylove.

A few years back, while in a conversation with Rajeev Masand, Ranbir talked about his experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt in the movie. He mentioned that he was quite excited to say dialogues with the ‘legend’ Amitabh Bachchan. He was equally thrilled to work with Alia, as he said, “This new energy Alia, who’s so fresh and so volatile, and flowing. It was quite amazing.”

He was further asked if being in love with Alia has made him a different and better person. Ranbir opined that a person does extraordinary things when they are in love. He further expressed that love is a privilege. “To be in a happy, beautiful, positive place, relationship – could be with a girl, a guy, a friend, your mother, your father, anybody – when there’s some genuine love, it’s really beautiful, Ranbir said.”

Going further, Ranbir was asked about the kind of influence Alia Bhatt has had on him. “It’s only positive. And more so, also because we are working in a film together. I really admire her as an actor. And, to see her have so much of colour, so much of spontaneity, so much of hard work, so much of discipline, extremely disciplined, is quite rare, said Ranbir. He further added that seeing these qualities in Alia takes out the jadedness and lethargy in himself and that it’s rejuvenating for him as an actor.

