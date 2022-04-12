When Ranbir Kapoor flirted with Alia Bhatt in front of the crowd and made her blush; WATCH

Currently, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are the talk of the town. All eyes are on them and everyone is eagerly waiting for them to get married. Fans just cannot wait to see them in their wedding outfits. Before that can happen we have a throwback video of the couple from the Brahmastra’s poster launch event wherein their chemistry won everyone’s hearts. In fact, the Sanju actor could not stop flirting with his lady love and making her blush.

In the video, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were on the stage interacting with each other and the fans. Alia asked Ranbir to tell her about the first day they started work on Brahmastra. To this Ranbir teased her and said, “you mean the first day we started…” and stopped. All the fans started hooting and cheering at this statement of Ranbir and Alia could not help but blush so much that she had to turn to hide her face. After that, the Sanju actor gave a brief description of the place and date when they started work on the film and even described what clothes his girlfriend was wearing on that day. This not only left Alia surprised in a happy way but also left all the fans excited.

Take a look HERE

This video and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s chemistry are proof that they are head-over-heels in love with each other. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla has already reported that these two will be getting married on April 15. The prep has already begun in full swing.

