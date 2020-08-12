When Ranbir Kapoor got talking about nepotism and said he would like to work hard for his children

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in 2018 film Sanju and next, he will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt

Ever since referred to as the ‘flagbearer of Nepotism’ on Koffee With Karan, the word Nepotism has become a buzzword and be it film promotions or interview, B-town stars are always quizzed about their viewpoint on nepotism. Now, while most actors admit to nepotism existing in the industry, others try to be politically correct when talking about Nepotism and in the latest, we got our hands on a throwback interview of wherein he got talking about Nepotism in Bollywood.

Well, Ranbir Kapoor has never denied the existence of nepotism in the Indian film industry so much so that Ranbir has categorically said that he has been fortunate enough to get an opportunity due to his family. Well, while promoting Jagga Jasoos, Ranbir Kapoor or RK, as he is fondly called, was asked about Nepotism, and the actor had said that while his great grandfather had worked hard to give his children an opportunity in their professional life, he too would want to work hard for his children so that they get the right opportunity.

“It exists everywhere but more so in the film industry. But how I see it, I can only speak of my family. I believe my great grandfather worked really hard to give his children an opportunity in their professional life. I would like to work hard for my children so that they get the right opportunity, platform, the right first film. After that, it’s about your talent. So, yes, honestly, it does exist.” Moreover, Ranbir Kapoor also talked about the disadvantages of Nepotism as he said that one never really gets credit for the success if he/she comes from a filmy background. “I became an actor because of my family and because I got the opportunity, and the thing is you don’t really get credit for your success because everyone just looks down upon your success,” he had said.

Credits :Pinkvilla

