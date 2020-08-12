  1. Home
  2. entertainment

When Ranbir Kapoor got talking about nepotism and said he would like to work hard for his children

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in 2018 film Sanju and next, he will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt
2954 reads Mumbai
When Ranbir Kapoor got talking about nepotism and said he would like to work hard for his children When Ranbir Kapoor got talking about nepotism and said he would like to work hard for his children

Ever since Kangana Ranaut referred to Karan Johar as the ‘flagbearer of Nepotism’ on Koffee With Karan, the word Nepotism has become a buzzword and be it film promotions or interview, B-town stars are always quizzed about their viewpoint on nepotism. Now, while most actors admit to nepotism existing in the industry, others try to be politically correct when talking about Nepotism and in the latest, we got our hands on a throwback interview of Ranbir Kapoor wherein he got talking about Nepotism in Bollywood.

Well, Ranbir Kapoor has never denied the existence of nepotism in the Indian film industry so much so that Ranbir has categorically said that he has been fortunate enough to get an opportunity due to his family. Well, while promoting Jagga Jasoos, Ranbir Kapoor or RK, as he is fondly called, was asked about Nepotism, and the actor had said that while his great grandfather had worked hard to give his children an opportunity in their professional life, he too would want to work hard for his children so that they get the right opportunity.

“It exists everywhere but more so in the film industry. But how I see it, I can only speak of my family. I believe my great grandfather worked really hard to give his children an opportunity in their professional life. I would like to work hard for my children so that they get the right opportunity, platform, the right first film. After that, it’s about your talent. So, yes, honestly, it does exist.” Moreover, Ranbir Kapoor also talked about the disadvantages of Nepotism as he said that one never really gets credit for the success if he/she comes from a filmy background. “I became an actor because of my family and because I got the opportunity, and the thing is you don’t really get credit for your success because everyone just looks down upon your success,” he had said.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor is full of swag as he flaunts the 'new normal' on set in latest photos with his team

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Late actor’s conflict with sister to Rhea Chakraborty facing the ED again
Kangana Ranaut on Bollywood’s hypocrisy, being her own hero, shattering labels like ‘gold digger’
Sushant Singh Rajput, Mahesh Bhatt, Bandra DCP: Here’s who Rhea Chakraborty called and how many times
Sushant Singh Rajput’s former aide: Rhea Chakraborty removed us; gave him medicines after we left
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family friend on Rhea, Siddharth Pithani, Sandeep Ssingh and missing diary pages
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED to call Rhea Chakraborty again?
Indian Matchmaking fame Aparna Shewakramani on why she took the show, working with Sima Taparia and more
Inside Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s Haldi, Mehendi and Wedding ceremonies
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: CBI probe to Bihar IPS Officer released
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered with his dog’s belt; he changed after Rhea entered, says ex assistant
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer’s shocking revelations: How Rhea Chakraborty took complete control of his life

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement