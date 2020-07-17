When Ranbir Kapoor got talking about the reason which is keeping him away from social media

  1. Home
On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra co-starring Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan.
Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni are quite active on Instagram and although they keep updating fans with unseen photos of Ranbir Kapoor, as a matter of fact, RK himself does not have an official social media account. However, what is interesting is that during Koffee With Karan, Alia Bhatt had revealed that Ranbir Kapoor is present on social media under an anonymous account as he makes sure to stalk everyone. And today, while browsing through the internet, we got our hands on a throwback interview of Ranbir Kapoor wherein he talked about the reason which is keeping him away from social media.

During the interview, when Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor was asked as to why he is away from social media, the actor had said that he might not have an active account but he is busy stalking people. Also, when he was quizzed about the reason which is keeping him away from social media, Ranbir had said that he does not want to take that responsibility because as per RK, he is too lazy to wish Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday, to wish somebody who has won a badminton tournament to wish everybody, Eid Mubarak as he feels that it is an added responsibility that an actor puts onto him or her. Also, Ranbir had said that since films and shootings take up a large chunk of his life, he does not want another platform where he constantly has to work.

As we speak, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are quarantining together at his house, and during the lockdown, RK had even turned hairdresser for his girlfriend and cut her hair because if you notice, Alia has chopped off her long tresses. On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra co-starring Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in lead roles.

