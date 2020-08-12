  1. Home
When Ranbir Kapoor joined little fans and won hearts by fulfilling their wish for an adorable click; See PHOTO

Ranbir Kapoor is known for his acting and is a popular star among the kids as well. We stumbled upon a throwback photo of Ranbir, where he fulfilled his little fans' wish by posing with them.
Actor Ranbir Kapoor is among the popular stars who has managed to make a place for himself in people's hearts with his performances in films. The handsome star has given stellar hits like Sanju, Tamasha, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and many more and has made a special place for himself among his fans. Ranbir is also known to fulfill his fans wish for a photo whenever they spot the actor in the city or otherwise. The handsome star never denies a selfie to his fans and often is seen getting clicked with them.

Speaking of this, we stumbled upon a throwback photo of Ranbir where he is seen posing next to little fans for a photo. In the throwback photo, the actor can be seen sitting at his table when a few little kids approached him for a photo. Without waiting for a second, Ranbir agreed to share the frame with the little munchkins and made their day even better. In the picture, Ranbir is seen flashing his smile as he posed with kids who too are seen smiling away while getting clicked with their favourite star. 

The adorable throwback photo of Ranbir with his little fans went viral. Even Ranbir’s father Rishi Kapoor had said in an interview that his son would never disappoint a fan who wants a selfie even if he would miss a flight. The late actor also called his son more patient than he was when it comes to getting clicked. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir will be seen in Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. He also has Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. The film also has a cameo of Shah Rukh Khan. Brahmastra is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar. The film’s release date was announced in February 2020 to be December 4, 2020. However, owing to COVID 19, shoots were stalled. Several reports have come in stating that the film may be pushed to next year. However, nothing has been confirmed. Meanwhile, a day back, photos of Ranbir returning to sets with proper safety measures with his team went viral on social media. 

