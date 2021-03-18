When Ranbir Kapoor made a fan's day by giving her a big bear hug during Delhi shoot; See Pics.

Ranbir Kapoor began shooting for Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy in January this year opposite Shraddha Kapoor. See photos below.

's busy shoot schedule came to a grinding halt last week as the actor tested positive for coronavirus. Even though the actor has stayed away from the big screen, he has been working on several projects. And he began the year on a terrific note. For the unversed, Ranbir began shooting for Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy in January this year opposite . Both the actors shot for the film's first schedule in New Delhi and quite a few fan photos and videos made its way to social media.

Thanks to Ranbir's fans and fan clubs, we came across several photos of the actor from his Delhi shoot and one such photo is simply adorable. In the photo, the actor can be seen posing and smiling for a picture with his young die-hard fan. In the photo, Ranbir can be seen wearing a grey sweatshirt along with a brown jacket to keep himself warm since he was shooting for the film during Delhi's winters.

His fan undoubtedly seems to be thrilled as her caption on the picture reads, "Best day of my life. He is genuinely so f****** sweet, he hugged me also," with several heart and crying emojis.

Take a look at Ranbir and his young fan's photos below:

Even thought Ranbir has successfully managed to stay away from social media, his fans and fan clubs make sure his presence is always felt. The actor is currently recovering from Covid 19, while girlfriend and actress has tested negative and is back to work.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt cuts birthday cake with her 'most important women' ft Ranbir Kapoor's mom Neetu, Soni & Shaheen

Share your comment ×