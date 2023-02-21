When Ranbir Kapoor made Saurabh Shukla had rum worth Rs 30,000 a bottle, ‘Sir thodi kam pad gayi’

All eyes are on Ranbir Kapoor as he is all geared up for his next release, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. He is on a promotional spree with his co-star Shraddha Kapoor . This Luv Ranjan film is about to release on March 8 th . Last year Ranbir was seen in YRF’s film Shamshera which did not do that well at the box office. But now a fun incident has come out which we bet you are going to enjoy listening to. Saurabh Shukla is one of the most talented actors and was a part of Shamshera. In the recent episode of Unfiltered By Samdish, the veteran actor opened up about a drinking episode which took place on the sets in Leh.

In the latest episode of Unfiltered By Samdish, Saurabh Shukla opened up about his favourite drink and said he usually drinks Old Monk and coke and likes it a lot as it is easily available and cheap. Further, the veteran star revealed that he had an expensive Rum with Ranbir Kapoor in Leh when they were shooting for Brahmastra. “I have had a rum which costs Rs 30,000 a bottle. Woh mujhe Ranbir Kapoor ne pilayi thi, usko Nagarjuna ne pilayi thi (Ranbir Kapoor made me drink it, and it was Nagarjuna who made Ranbir drink). It wasn’t a full bottle, a quarter was not in it when Ranbir had opened it,” he said. When asked if Kapoor had brought the bottle after emptying it a bit, Shukla said, “No, as in, he must have drank from it. I was in Leh so he asked me, ‘Sir what are you drinking?’ I said Old Monk, so he said I will make you drink this. Dono ne khoob pi (We drank a lot). But then it got over, so he said, ‘Sir thodi kam pad gayi’. Then I asked him if he will have Old Monk, he said yes and then maine usko Old Monk pilayi (and then I made him drink Old Monk).”