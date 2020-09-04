When Ranbir Kapoor revealed best gift he’s received from dad Rishi Kapoor was to love his mom unconditionally

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Sanju and next, he will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra co-starring Alia Bhatt

Today, on late actor ’s 68th birthday anniversary, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram to pen a heartwarming note for her father as she recalled how he taught her to be compassionate and taught her the value of relationships & made her the person she is today. Riddhima, who has been staying with her mother ever since Rishi Kapoor’s demise, was extremely attached to her father and due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Riddhima couldn’t attend the last rites of her father. That said, we got our hands on a throwback interview of wherein he got talking about the best gift that his father had given him and his sister.

During an interview, Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor had said that the ‘most precious gift’ his father had given him and his sister was to love their mother and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor unconditionally. “As I sit down to analyse my relationship with my father, I would say that the most precious gift he has given my sister Riddhima and me is that we can love our mother unconditionally. He showed us by example that she was at the centre of all our lives and our home. With her as our bedrock, none of the ups and downs in our lives could really touch us,” shared Ranbir Kapoor. Well, during an interview when Rishi Kapoor was undergoing treatment in New York, the actor had said that ever since he was diagnosed with cancer, his son, wife and daughter have stood with him like his pillar of strength

Also, Ranbir revealed that the second gift that Rishi Kapoor had gifted him and Riddhima was that Rishi Kapoor was a good husband and despite their fights, he loved Neetu Kapoor dearly, and respected her so much so that their marriage became an exemplar of love and relationships for Ranbir and Riddhima. On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Sanju and next, he will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra co-starring . Also, reports suggest that since Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be remaking the classic Baiju Bawra, there are talks that the filmmaker is keen to cast Ranbir Kapoor as the male lead.

