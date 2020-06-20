  1. Home
When Ranbir Kapoor & Rishi Kapoor’s ‘impromptu’ meeting with Robert De Niro made late star call himself a brat

A throwback photo of Ranbir Kapoor and late father Rishi Kapoor with Hollywood star Robert De Niro from New York gives us an insight into the late actor’s wit.
17376 reads Mumbai Updated: June 20, 2020 11:56 am
When Ranbir Kapoor & Rishi Kapoor’s ‘impromptu’ meeting with Robert De Niro made late star call himself a bratWhen Ranbir Kapoor & Rishi Kapoor’s ‘impromptu’ meeting with Robert De Niro made late star call himself a brat
For any actor, meeting someone they look up to is a great moment and leaves them star struck. However, for Ranbir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor, their out of the blue meeting with Robert De Niro was surely a surprise for the senior star. Back in the days when Rishi Kapoor was being treated for Cancer in New York, his son, Ranbir often used to visit him to spend time with him and mom Neetu Kapoor. Neetu Kapoor used to share photos of the father-son together and it used to light up the internet. 

Post Rishi Kapoor’s demise, Ranbir along with his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and mom Neetu Kapoor were left in a state of grief. Remembering him, Riddhima and Neetu shared throwback photos of the late star on social media and left everyone teary-eyed. Now, we happen to stumble upon a throwback photo that the senior star had tweeted back in 2018 when he was in New York with son Ranbir. In the photo, we can see Ranbir and late Rishi striking a happy pose with Hollywood star Robert De Niro. 

While sharing the photo on social media, Rishi Kapoor had revealed that Ranbir had already met up with Robert De Niro with Anupam Kher prior to him. But for him, the ‘impromptu’ meeting came as a fanboy moment. Sharing the photo, he praised the humility and simplicity of Robert De Niro and called himself a brat. The throwback photo of Ranbir, Rishi with Robert De Niro went viral back then. The late senior star had written “Wow moment. Impromptu meeting with Robert De Nero on 65th and 3rd. He knew Ranbir coz he had met him and Anupam and said come over with Kher for a drink! Simplicity and super stardom. I realized I  have been such a bloody brat. Cannot get over his demeanor. Thank you Bob !”

Here is the throwback photo of Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor and Robert De Niro:

Rishi Kapoor left for his heavenly abode back on April 30, 2020. His demise left everyone in the Kapoor family saddened. Ranbir performed the final rites in the presence of the entire Kapoor family and was supported by Alia Bhatt and friend, Abhishek Bachchan. The senior star’s demise left everyone in Bollywood sad. From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, everyone mourned the loss of the senior star. Alia Bhatt also penned a note to Rishi Kapoor on social media and left fans emotional. 

