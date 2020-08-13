When Ranbir Kapoor’s THIS advice to ladylove Alia Bhatt helped her in dealing with work, life & relationships

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju and next, he will be seen in Brahmastra and Shamshera.

We all know that and are dating each other, and often, these two are papped together out and about the city. Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been living together, and yesterday, these lovebirds were papped outside Sanjay Dutt’s residence as they visited the actor after he was reportedly diagnosed with lung cancer. Now while Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will share screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, we got hold of a recent interview of Alia Bhatt wherein she was asked about Ranbir Kapoor and the best advice that he has given her on life, work and relationships and to this, this Gully Boy actress had said that Ranbir has always told her that if you are working hard, you need not worry about anything else.

Moving on, Alia Bhatt said that she stresses about things a lot, and she gets anxious and so, Ranbir always calms her down. “I stress about things that are not in my control. I’m an over thinker. I get anxious. There was a period when I was working hard and I was stressed. Ranbir told me if you’re working hard, you need not worry about anything else. Do the best you can and just let everything else be. That helped me,” Alia had said.

As for Ranbir Kapoor, the actor was last seen in Sanju and next, he will be seen in Brahmastra and Shamshera. Talking about ladylove Alia Bhatt, she will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Sadak 2.

