When Ranbir Kapoor’s epic ‘fish face’ prompted Deepika Padukone to imitate it; See THROWBACK Photo

During the promotions of Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor often used to poke fun at each other. We stumbled upon throwback photos of the two stars that will leave you nostalgic.
15757 reads Mumbai
If there is a talented duo of actors in Bollywood who have managed to leave a mark on people’s minds with their stellar performances in the past, it is Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor. Deepika and Ranbir have done several films together including Yeh Jawaani hai Deewani, Bachna Ae Haseeno and Tamasha and with each of them, they have made a special place in people’s hearts. The two shared a great camaraderie on and off the screen and even now are great friends. 

We stumbled upon a set of throwback photos of Deepika and Ranbir that are bound to leave you nostalgic. During the promotions of Imtiaz Ali’s film Tamasha, Deepika and Ranbir often used to poke fun at each other. We found two goofy photos from those times shared by Deepika herself that prove that they shared a great bond. In the old photos, Deepika is seen trying to initiate Ranbir’s goofy ‘fish face’ expression. The actress can be seen posing with him as they both made a ‘fish face.’ 

The cute throwback photo showcases Ranbir’s goofy side and Deepika too joined him back then during the promotions of their film. Deepika had shared the photos back then on her Twitter handle and wrote, “Presenting #fishface #epic....#RanbirKapoor #DeepikaPadukone #RanbirDeepika #Ved #Tara #Tamasha27thNovember.”

Take a look at Deepika and Ranbir’s throwback photos:

Meanwhile, the two did not do any other film together post that. However, several rumours did come in that Deepika may star in Luv Ranjan’s film that had Ranbir playing the lead. However, that did not happen and Shraddha Kapoor was roped in for that film. On the work front, Deepika currently has Shakun Batra’s next with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi while Ranbir has Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt. He also has Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. 

