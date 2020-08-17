When Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni got talking about his relationship with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic titled Sanju and next, he will be seen in Brahmastra and Shamshera

is one of the most eligible bachelors of B-town, and post his break-up with , the actor is currently dating his Brahmastra co-star . Now, ever since Ranbir Kapoor has admitted to dating Alia Bhatt, the two are often quizzed about their marriage plans and these lovebirds have always evaded marriage questions. That said, we often see Alia Bhatt hanging out with , Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and other Kapoor family members, and during a recent interview, when Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was asked about her brother dating Alia Bhatt and she had said that she is happy if her brother is happy.

When Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was asked that since Ranbir Kapoor has opened up about his personal life about dating Alia Bhatt, what does she has to say to this and to this, Riddhima had said, “Hota hi hai, ask him! What can I say? I am happy if my brother is happy, and I am a very happy sister.” As for Ranbir Kapoor, the actor was last seen in Sanju and next, he will be seen in Brahmastra and Shamshera. Talking about ladylove Alia Bhatt, she will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Sadak 2.

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were snapped outside Sanjay Dutt’s residence as the two visited him after Sanjay was reportedly diagnosed with lung cancer.

